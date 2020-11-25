Gujarat: Woman, three minors booked for ‘insulting’ national flag in Anand

A statement issued by Anand Police stated that during patrolling a police team noticed that the accused had hoisted the national flag at her residence and “had made distortions to it”.

A woman and three minors have been booked for allegedly insulting the national flag at Umreth area in Anand on Tuesday, police said.

According to an FIR filed at Umreth police station, the accused, all residents of Kadiyaval at Umreth, have been booked under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, for allegedly insulting the national flag. A statement issued by Anand Police stated that during patrolling a police team noticed that the accused had hoisted the national flag at her residence and “had made distortions to it”. “The woman has been booked along with three minors who clashed with the officials during the police action. Further investigation is going on,” it stated.

Cop booked among 14 for ‘demolishing shops illegally, looting them’ in Anand suspended

Ahmedabad: A police inspector and 13 others were booked for allegedly demolishing shops in Tarapur area of Anand illegally on Monday and looting them, police said. The inspector was suspended Tuesday.

According to senior police officers, DS Gohil, inspector of Khambat police station, along with 13 others, went to the market complex in Tarapur on Monday after 11 pm with three earthmovers and allegedly started demolishing shops.

The market complex land is under dispute between two parties at the Tarapur taluka court in Anand and the accused police officer allegedly took the illegal action without court order, in connivance with one of the parties. According to eyewitnesses and police, a number of shops have also been looted during the demolition that started Monday night and ended early on Tuesday.

Gohil was earlier the incharge officer at Tarapur police station and was transferred as Khambat police station incharge officer on February 25. He was suspended Tuesday evening and is absconding now.

“Fourteen persons, including the police inspector, arrived at the market complex in Tarapur and illegally demolished shops on a disputed land with the help of JCBs,” said P Pandya, deputy superintendent of police, Khambat, Anand.

“A first information report has been filed against Gohil and 13 others under Indian Penal Code sections 120B for criminal conspiracy, 447 for criminal trespass, 448 for house trespass, 354 for assault to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, 395 for dacoity and 427 for mischief. Two persons have been rounded up but the inspector is absconding. He has been suspended,” added Pandya.

Police are investigating the link between Gohil and the other accused who are parties in the land dispute. ENS

