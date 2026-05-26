Gujarat woman ‘shot dead’ at US supermarket

CCTV footage of the murder in the supermarket surfaced on social media (Image generated using AI)

A 45-YEAR-OLD woman, who hailed from Mehsana in north Gujarat, was shot dead by an unidentified assailant at a supermarket in Virginia of the United States.

Meghna Patel was from Jantral village in Vijapur tehsil of Mehsana district, her father Karsanbhai Patel, 70, told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

Mehsana is a Patel (Patidar) dominated district and several members of the community have migrated to the US over the past several years.

CCTV footage of the murder in the supermarket surfaced on social media in which an unidentified man is purportedly seen shooting at a woman across the counter at the store.