Gujarat woman ‘shot dead’ at US supermarket

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A 45-YEAR-OLD woman, who hailed from Mehsana in north Gujarat, was shot dead by an unidentified assailant at a supermarket in Virginia of the United States.
Meghna Patel was from Jantral village in Vijapur tehsil of Mehsana district, her father Karsanbhai Patel, 70, told The Indian Express on Tuesday.
Mehsana is a Patel (Patidar) dominated district and several members of the community have migrated to the US over the past several years.
CCTV footage of the murder in the supermarket surfaced on social media in which an unidentified man is purportedly seen shooting at a woman across the counter at the store.
Karsanbhai said, “My daughter was working at the store along with her husband, Upendra. She was shot dead by one (unidentified) person on Saturday. One of my relatives from her in-laws’ side in the US informed me about this.”
Karsanbhai said Meghna and Upendra married in 2001 and the couple has a daughter and a son. Upendra is from Jamala village near Kalol in Gandhinagar district. Meghna was the eldest of Karsanbhai’s three children, the other two being a daughter and a son who live in Secundarabad and Vadodara respectively.
“I do not think we are bringing her body here in India,” said Karsanbhai, who used to run a provision store and now lives a retired life in Jantral.
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