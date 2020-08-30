Gujarat: Woman rescued from trafficking in Mehsana

"The accused has not been held yet. Ware also investigating if there are other victims of human trafficking," said an officer. (Representational)

The Railway Police Force (RPF) rescued a 19-year-old woman, who claimed that she was being pushed into prostitution, from Mehsana Railway Station on Saturday.

According to officials, an RPF team noticed a woman sitting on a bench on the railway station in Mehsana on Saturday afternoon when they asked her about her whereabouts. “The woman revealed that she is an orphan. When we asked her the reason behind her sitting at the platform, she was a little hesitant. When a woman constable and a woman counsellor were brought in, the woman told them that she is being trafficked by another woman from a village near Mehsana taluka. She further revealed that the accused woman is named Kaliben who brought her to the railway station and was planning to take her to Ahmedabad for prostitution,” said a police officer at ‘A’ division police station.

The victim was then taken to a women’s shelter home and a case of kidnapping was lodged against Kaliben at ‘A’ division PS on Saturday.

“The accused has not been held yet. Ware also investigating if there are other victims of human trafficking,” added the officer.

