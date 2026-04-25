Gujarat woman saves septuagenarian neighbours from losing Rs 23 lakh FD to ‘digital arrest’ fraud

Parul Desai, a 50-year-old Maninagar resident, was honored by Ahmedabad Police for rescuing her septuagenarian neighbors from a 48-hour "digital arrest" scam, saving their ₹23 lakh savings just hours before the planned transfer.

IN A singular victory for rising public awareness about cyber crime and especially the bane of “digital arrest” fraud, a 50-year-old woman in Maninagar saved her septuagenarian neighbours from losing their life savings to cyber criminals on Thursday. ACP NK Vyas of J Division of Ahmedabad City Police felicitated Parul Desai for her role in preventing the crime.

Rita Pankaj Desai, 70 and her husband Pankaj Desai, 72, live in Maninagar. Their son lives in Vadodara while their daughter lives in Nashik so they call their parents everyday. However, on April 21, their daughter Purvi felt something was off about her mother, like she was worried about something but she didn’t tell her what was wrong.