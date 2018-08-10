Gujarat: Woman moves HC for quashing land grab FIR filed by Bhanushali’s relative

BJP leader Jayanti Bhanushali (File) BJP leader Jayanti Bhanushali (File)

The 34-year-old woman, who had accused BJP leader Jayanti Bhanushali of raping her, filed a petition in the Gujarat High Court on Thursday seeking the quashing of an FIR against her, lodged by Bhanushali’s sister-in-law in a land grabbing case.

Justice R P Dholaria on Thursday directed the Naroda police not to take any “coercive” action against the accused and adjourned hearing to August 30. This is the second FIR filed against her at Naroda police station.

In April, Saraswati Bhanushali, Jayanti Bhanushali’s sister-in-law, had lodged the FIR against the Kutch-based woman, her mother and two others. She alleged that her land located in Kutch was grabbed by the woman (petitioner) in 2016 by forging an old power of attorney.

The woman was arrested by Naroda police on June 10. In her bail applications she accused Jayanti Bhanushali of “raping her multiple times and cases against her was to keep her silent”.

Incidentally, on August 2, the court had quashed an FIR against the petitioner which was lodged by Bhanushali’s nephew Sunil at Naroda police station accusing the woman of blackmailing him and extortion. Sunil had alleged that he was drugged and filmed in a compromising position with a woman. He also alleged that the woman was blackmailing him for Rs 10 crore. He allegedly gave her Rs 50 lakh through courier firms in cash and also a cheque. Nearly a week after Sunil’s FIR was quashed, the woman filed another petition through lawyer Jigar Mehta for quashing the second FIR lodged at Naroda police station.

Mehta argued that “both the parties have settled the dispute. The offence is of private nature and it should be quashed.”

The woman is facing another FIR of blackmailing and extortion registered at Naliya police station in Kutch. She has filed quashing petition in the high court.

