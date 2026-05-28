Gujarat woman kills 3 children, attempts suicide

Police identified the woman as Nisha Warli, a resident of Mohan village in Umargam. She married Sanjay Halpati (28) in 2020 and was staying at her parents’ house with her husband, who worked on fishing boats. The couple had three children, including a two-year-old girl, and nine-month-old twin boys.

A 22–YEAR-OLD woman allegedly killed her three children – including nine-month-old twins – and later attempted suicide by consuming poison, the Gujarat Police said on Wednesday. She is undergoing treatment at the Valsad civil hospital where doctors said her condition is stable.

Police identified the woman as Nisha Warli, a resident of Mohan village in Umargam. She married Sanjay Halpati (28) in 2020 and was staying at her parents’ house with her husband, who worked on fishing boats. The couple had three children, including a two-year-old girl, and nine-month-old twin boys.

Police sources said Sanjay Halpati recently returned home after spending 20 days at sea. A few days ago, a quarrel erupted between the couple over Nisha’s alleged closeness to a youth who lives in the same village.