Gujarat: Woman ‘jumps’ into Tapi river, yet to be traced

A 29-year-old woman jumped into Tapi river in Surat allegedly to end her life on June 6 night. A local resident jumped into the river and tried to rescue her but failed. The woman was not traced till Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the woman was identified as Pushpa Vagh, a resident of Ved Road in Surat. Pushpa had left her house July 6 evening and jumped from the hope bridge in Chowk bazaar, into the Tapi river.

Meanwhile, one Akhil Shaikh, residing in a slum near Navyug college in the Adajan area, jumped into the river and tried to save her.

“There was high tide in the river, but somehow I reached near her. I got hold of her hand and was dragging her on the shore. But she tried to pull me into the water. Somehow I managed to hold her hand tightly but she managed to loosen my grip,” Akhil Shaikh told The Indian Express.

Fire department officials also reached the spot. Pushpa’s hubansd Bipin Vagh, who works as a helper at the Pannath hospital, also tried to jump into the river but was stopped the fire officials.

Fire officer Ishwar Patel, said, “Akhil made all possible efforts to save her but she did not respond. We are continuing the search operation to trace her, but she is still not found.”