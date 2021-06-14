Gujarat: Woman, her three friends booked for ‘harassing’ air hostess

According to police, all four accused, including a woman, have been booked.

Three men have been booked for alleged sexual harassment and assault on a 25-year-old air hostess in Ahmedabad. According to police, the woman who works with an airlines at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) airport in Ahmedabad lives in a residential society near Gota in Ahmedabad with three roommates.

“One of my roommates had invited three of her male friends to our house on May 3 and told me that they would stay for a few days… They were seen drinking and doing drugs, to which I objected to my roommate… she replied that I should learn to adjust,” the woman said in her complaint.

“On May 9 afternoon, as I was sleeping in my room, one of the three men in an intoxicated state entered my room and slept beside me. He then tried to touch me inappropriately and demanded sexual favours from me. I ran to the hall and narrated the incident to my other roommates after which my roommate and three of her friends abused me and threatened me with dire consequences. I then called on 100 and before police could arrive, my roommate and her three friends left the house… they have not returned till now,” the woman added in the complaint.

According to police, all four accused, including a woman, have been booked.

“No arrest has been made yet,” said a police official at Chandkheda police station.