Gujarat: Woman held for killing brother-in-law with disability

Police on Wednesday arrested a 24-year-old woman for allegedly killing her mentally-ill and disabled brother-in-law in March and planting a fake letter to mislead the investigating team. Daya Kakadiya (24), a resident of Khambaliya village in Visavadar taluka of Junagadh district, allegedly strangulated her brother-in-law Vivek Kakadiya (22) at her residence on March 28 this year. Police said that the accused then allegedly planted a letter near the body the content of which pointed finger towards the victim’s uncle for murder, thereby misleading the investigative team for almost five months.

However, the accused was arrested after the police matched her handwriting from answer copies seized from a coaching centre in Junagadh where she had enrolled for civil services. “Vivek’s body was found at the door of their house on the morning of March 28 and the post-mortem suggested that he died of strangulation. A letter was also found near the body where it was written that there was a disagreement between the victim’s father, Ramesh Kakadiya, and the victim’s uncle, Lalji Kakadiya. The first complaint post-murder was filed by Daya herself where she had stated that she saw Vivek going outside the house around 7 am on March 28,” said Kismatsinh Zala, investigating officer and station in charge, Visarvadar Police station, Junagadh district.

Police said that Daya narrated them different accounts for months in order to confuse them and derail the probe.

“Initially, we probed the allegations against the uncle, however, it did not lead to any conclusion. Then months later, we received a clue following which we back-checked the handwriting in the letter to that of notebooks of Daya retrieved from her coaching centre. Although the accused tried to change her handwriting in the letter, our experts found some stark similarities in them. Daya was then picked up for questioning. She narrated different accounts of what happened on March 28 in order to confuse us. She once also told us that Vivek used to get frequent fits and could have died on his own. She then finally revealed that she tied the hands of the victim on March 28 morning with a cloth and then strangulated him with a rope,” said Zala.

Daya, a native of Leriya village in Junagadh, is married to Hardik Kakadiya, who works as a driver. She was preparing for civil services exam. “Daya used to have frequent fights with her parents-in-law and husband and she was particularly frustrated over the fact that she had to take care of Vivek after her marriage. On March 28, she lured Vivek by saying that she can help him heal his hand of the deformity by tying them with a cloth. After Vivek let her tie his hands, she asked him to lie down on the bed and then strangulated him with a rope,” said Zala.