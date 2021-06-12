Gujarat: Woman held for ‘abducting and sexually assaulting’ boy

The woman had allegedly abducted him and brought him to Surat on the pretext of marrying him.

23-year-old woman was arrested under Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly abducting and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy.

Police said the boy went missing on May 25 from Anand and an abduction FIR was lodged in this matter against unknown persons by his parents on May 27.

According to police, more than a fortnight after the boy went missing, a police team rescued him from Surat where he was kept by the accused woman. The woman had allegedly abducted him and brought him to Surat on the pretext of marrying him.

Police, said urther investigation revealed the woman had also allegedly sexually assaulted the boy.