Gujarat woman gets 10-year jail over acid attack on man over strained relationship

The court also ordered that the entire amount of fine, if and when realised, shall be paid to the complainant-victim as compensation.

The Ahmedabad City Civil & Sessions Court has convicted a 42-year-old woman for launching an acid attack on a man out of ‘malice and jealousy‘ after he discontinued their past love affair, and sentenced her to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on her. The court passed the judgment in this regard on Wednesday.

The convict has been identified as Mahezbinbanu Chhuvara, a resident of Juhapura area in Ahmedabad. The complainant in the case has been identified as Rakesh Brahmbhatt (51).

As per the prosecution’s case, the accused had thrown acid on the Brahmbhatt near the pumping station opposite Kalupur Railway Station at 8.30 pm on January 27, 2024 while saying, “Why are you not maintaining a love affair with me?“. The attack caused serious injuries to Brahmbhatt including his right eye and private parts. In its judgment, the court has recorded that the victim sustained permanent disability and reduced vision in the right eye due to the acid attack. The case was registered with Kalupur Police Station.