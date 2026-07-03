Gujarat woman gets 10-year jail over acid attack on man over strained relationship

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The Ahmedabad City Civil & Sessions Court has convicted a 42-year-old woman for launching an acid attack on a man out of ‘malice and jealousy‘ after he discontinued their past love affair, and sentenced her to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on her. The court passed the judgment in this regard on Wednesday.
The convict has been identified as Mahezbinbanu Chhuvara, a resident of Juhapura area in Ahmedabad. The complainant in the case has been identified as Rakesh Brahmbhatt (51).
As per the prosecution’s case, the accused had thrown acid on the Brahmbhatt near the pumping station opposite Kalupur Railway Station at 8.30 pm on January 27, 2024 while saying, “Why are you not maintaining a love affair with me?“. The attack caused serious injuries to Brahmbhatt including his right eye and private parts. In its judgment, the court has recorded that the victim sustained permanent disability and reduced vision in the right eye due to the acid attack. The case was registered with Kalupur Police Station.
As per the complainant’s deposition before the court, he was working with Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Services (AMTS) as conductor. During the time of incident, the accused used to travel in his bus during which they developed friendship and subsequently fell in love with each other. However, when his wife and family came to know about this relationship, Brahmbhatt ended the relationship and snapped all kinds of communication with her. After which, the accused launched an acid attack on him during his duty hours, he told the court.
The accused had contested the prosecution case on several grounds including the latter having failed in proving any love affair between her and the complainant.
The Ahmedabad City Civil & Sessions Court conducted a criminal trial in the case and on July 1, it convicted Chhuvara while sentencing her to 10 years’ imprisonment under the provisions of IPC for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by the use of acid. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh. In default to pay the fine, she has been ordered to undergo further two years’ simple imprisonment.
Convicting the accused, the court observed in its judgment, “Concomitantly, on a holistic evaluation of the entire evidence on record, it is proved beyond any reasonable doubt by the oral evidence given on oath by PW-1, who is the informant as well as the victim of the offence, that the present accused, actuated by malice and jealousy arising out of their past love affair, did an acid attack upon the complainant…with the intent to cause grievous hurt, thereby causing him grievous injuries.“
The court also ordered that the entire amount of fine, if and when realised, shall be paid to the complainant-victim as compensation.
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