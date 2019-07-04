Gujarat: Woman found with stab wounds, man held

A 27-year-old woman was found dead with multiple stab wounds at her apartment in the Sama area of the city on Wednesday afternoon. Within three hours of the crime being reported, the police arrested the accused, Somnath Patil (28), from the same locality and also seized the weapon used for murder.

According to the police, Deepa Darji’s body was spotted by her mother-in-law, who lives in the apartment on the floor above hers. Deepa, who lived with her husband and five-year-old son, was alone at home at the time of the incident. Police said at noon, Deepa’s mother-in-law came to their hosue and raised an alarm when she did not open the door. The neighbours broke the glass window and saw her lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen. They informed the police who took her body to SSG hospital for postmortem. The woman was stabbed 20 times in her stomach, chest and hands, police said.

Somnath, who lives in the same building and works as a van driver, planned the murder two days ago, they said. “The accused and Deepa were in a relationship for three years. A week before, Deepa stopped communicating with Somnath, and he was informed by a friend that she was now involved with some other man, which enraged him,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Jaydeepsinh Jadeja. “Two days ago, he went to a store and bought the knife. The two decided to meet at her house on Wednesday, when he confronted her about the affair. They had a fight and he stabbed her multiple times, killing her. He then fled the spot.”

The police narrowed down on Somnath while recording statements of the neighbours during the investigation. He confessed to the crime and was booked under IPC section 302 (murder).