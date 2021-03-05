Gujarat: Woman found dead near railway track, family alleges negligence

A 23-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh was found dead under mysterious circumstances near a railway track in Limkheda of Dahod on Wednesday after which the family of the victim alleged negligence on behalf of Gujarat police and Railway police officials.

The deceased, Supriya Tiwari (23), a native of Anuppur, boarded a train at Kalupur railway station in Ahmedabad on March 2 around 6.30 pm for Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. Tiwari had pursued MSc from a college in Bhopal and was staying there to prepare for government examinations.

She was in Mundra, Kutch, to meet her sister and brother-in-law and reached Ahmedabad on March 2 evening by bus.

Around 9.30 pm in the train, Supriya had spoken on phone to her brother-in-law Rajesh Dwivedi in Mundra and from 9.37 pm to 10.02 pm, she had spoken to one of her college friends. After the call, one of her co-passengers saw Supriya leaving for the washroom, leaving her cellphone and other items on the seat.

When she did not return after an hour, the co-passenger alerted the Ticket Checker who then informed the Railway Police Force (RPF) personnel. The co-passenger then used Supriya’s cellphone to inform Rajesh that she was missing when the train had passed Godhra.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Rajesh alleged negligence on behalf of police, Gujarat Railway Police (GRP) and RPF officials.

“As soon as I received the call from one of the passengers in her coach, I left for Ahmedabad where I reached by March 3 morning. Police and railway officials received my complaint and asked me to go to Godhra GRP. By afternoon, they told me that they cannot send the complaint via email. Then I reached Godhra GRP where I was kept waiting for hours,” he said.

“We spent the entire night on the Godhra railway platform on March 3 seeking help to trace my sister-in-law but none helped. They kept recording our statements but did not send any team to look for her… On March 4 around 7 am, we were told that her body was found 5-6 feet away from the railway track in the Limkheda area of Dahod,” Rajesh added.

According to police, a local resident found Supriya’s body on March 3 morning and alerted the Limkheda police station. But it could be identified only on March 4 morning.

“The kind of insensitivity shown by GRP, RPF and Limkheda police station is inhuman… I finally got her body today evening,” Rajesh said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Kanan Desai, deputy superintendent of police, Limkheda division in Dahod, said, “The body was found on March 3 morning and we registered a case of accidental death. Investigation is going on.”

A officer of Limkheda police station said Supriya’s viscera samples have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for further tests.