Gujarat: Woman falls to death clicking selfie near hilltop temple

A 25-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh fell at least 200 feet to her death, while allegedly clicking a selfie on her way to a temple on a hilltop in Pavagadh hill station in Panchmahal on Sunday afternoon.

The body of the victim was recovered around 10 am on Monday as multiple rescue teams tried in vain on Sunday evening to retrieve the body, which had fallen into the jungle below.

The victim was identified as Vinita Solanki (25), native of Thandla town in Madhya Pradesh, who had come to Pavagadh hill station to visit the Bhadra Maha Kali temple with her husband, mother-in-law and two-year-old child.

Eyewitnesses said Solanki stopped on her way to the temple on the narrow path to click a selfie of herself around 2 pm on Sunday, when she slipped and fell to her death.

“The woman had come to the Bhadrakali temple from MP to seek blessings as she had promised a ‘mannat’ for a child two years ago. According to eyewitnesses, including her family members, she was clicking a selfie on her phone when she lost balance and fell down from the top,” a police official of the Pavagadh Police station said.

Pavagadh is a hill station in Panchmahal district which stands at 762 metres above sea level and has many famous temples and scenic sites thronged by tourists during the monsoon season.

Police said that initially they tried to retrieve the body on Sunday evening but rain hampered their efforts.

“Due to ongoing rains and heavy winds, it became difficult for us to continue the rescue operation on Sunday, so it was suspended around 9 pm. We finally recovered the body on Monday morning,” an official said. ENS