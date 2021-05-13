Gujarat: Woman duped while trying to purchase Remdesivir online

Police said that they have booked a case against an unknown person under IPC 420 for fraud and 406 for criminal breach of trust in the matter.

The Ahmedabad Police Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) has started an investigation after a 34-year-old woman was allegedly duped of Rs 8,500 paid as an advance amount for purchasing Remdesivir vials. In a police complaint, Manini Shah, a resident of Vejalpur who works as a senior manager at Karnavati University in Gandhinagar, has submitted that she lost Rs 8,500 paid as an advance amount to a man, Sagar Prajapati, who had promised to deliver six vials of Remdesivir. The drug is currently in high demand for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

“An acquaintance of mine contacted me on May 1, asking if I could arrange Remdesivir vials for his friend who was getting treated for coronavirus. When I started looking for leads online for the crucial drug, I was told about a person named Sagar Prajapati, whose phone number was mentioned on a Facebook group. Upon contacting the number, the person told me that he will provide me six vials of Remdesivir for Rs 17,000 in total and demanded 50 per cent of the sum in advance. I gave the details of the patient to him and sent the money online. His phone was switched off soon after,” the victim stated in the complaint said.

