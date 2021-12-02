Gujarat: Woman dies of Covid-19, new SoPs begin at airports

As Gujarat again sees a marginal increase in Covid-19 cases — reporting as many as 45 new cases on Wednesday — and a death of a fully-vaccinated 61-year-old woman in Anand, the state saw implementation of revised SOP at airports amid concerns over the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron.

At Ahmedabad international airport, Ahmedabad chief district health officer Dr Satish Parmar said that a total of 77 passengers out of the 1,300 international arrivals were made to undergo RT-PCR tests on arrival.

“55 of them were arrivals from at-risk countries and 22 others were made to undergo RT-PCR tests at random, as the MOHFW guideline states two per cent of other passengers have to be tested at random. All were negative. Most of the arrivals were from Middle-East countries. They will have to self-quarantine for seven days and be tested again by our district surveillance teams on the eighth day following which they will again have to self-quarantine for seven more days if negative.”

According to Dr Parmar, two teams of Ahmedabad district’s health team are working in two shifts at the Ahmedabad international airport.

Ahmedabad city on Wednesday reported 11 new cases of Covid-19. In Vadodara, 95 persons, who landed at any of the Gujarat airports from any of the ‘at-risk’ countries and then travelled to the district, were quarantined. None of them have tested positive so far, according to the VMC health department.

Meanwhile, Anand district recorded the death of a Covid-19 patient on Wednesday, the first in the district since mid-June. The patient, a 61-year-old female, had tested positive for Covid19 on November 13 and his condition deteriorated during treatment at a hospital in Anand.

Officials of the district health department said that the patient had comorbidities of diabetes and a serious liver ailment.

“The patient had been on ventilator support for most of the period of her admission at the hospital since November 13. She passed away on Tuesday night,” an official said. Anand which has recorded a total of 9,645 positive cases, has reported 50 Covid-19 deaths so far. The district currently has three active cases of Covid-19, of whom, one is on ventilator support at Shree Krishna Hospital.