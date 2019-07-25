Gujarat: Woman constable suspended for shooting tik tok video inside police station

A woman constable has been suspended for shooting TikTok videos inside a police station in Mehsana district of Gujarat on Wednesday. The incident was brought to light on Wednesday when several videos of Lok Raksha Dal (LRD) recruit woman constable Arpita Chaudhary surfaced on social media.

Advertising

Chaudhary is currently posted in Langhanaj police station in Mehsana district. She has an account on a popular social networking app called TikTok where she regularly posts short 10 second videos from her police station.

In one of the videos, Chaudhary could be seen dancing to a Bollywood song inside the police station, as a lockup could be seen in the background. In another video, Chaudhary could be seen, appearing to talk to people as police staff, while a song plays in the background.

“A video on TikTok was brought to our notice where one of the woman constables was seen dancing inside a police station. By the video, it was apparent that she was violating two rules, one of not wearing uniform inside a police station and the second of her using a cellphone on duty. She has been suspended and an inquiry has been initiated against her,” said Nilesh Jajadia, superintendent of police, Mehsana.

Advertising

Jajadia also said that the constable has shot videos for TikTok app in other police stations as well.

“It is not a single case as there are other videos of her that have been shot inside different police stations. She seems to be a serial offender,” said Jajadia.