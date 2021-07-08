Gujarat: Woman constable dies, 2 injured after dumper rams autorickshaw

A 35-year-old woman police constable died on the spot, while two of her colleagues were injured after a stationary autorickshaw was hit by a speeding dumper at Bhestan cross road in Surat on Thursday.

According to police, the deceased Leena Kharade (35) and two other cops — Jayshree Bhoya and Govind Vakatar, all posted at Pandesara police station, were on duty, checking vehicles at Bhestan Cross Road, early on Thursday.

The policewomen checking the documents of an autorickshaw when the driver of a speeding dumper lost control over the vehicle and rammed the autorickshaw from behind, injuring the three. The autorickshaw driver was unhurt while the dumper driver fled from the spot.

Leena succumbed to her injuries on the spot while the other two were shifted to civil hospital. The body of the deceased constable was handed over to her husband Jayesh Mori, after a postmortem. The couple has two children.

Pandesara police have registered a complaint against the unknown dumper driver.

Assistant commissioner of police JK Pandya said, “We have registered offence against the unknown dumper driver and we will nab him soon. The other two cops are out of danger.”