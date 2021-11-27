Gujarat: Woman’s beheaded body found in Ahmedabad

The beheaded body of a 30-year-old woman was found by her relatives at her Sanand residence in Ahmedabad Thursday. Hansa Kher (30), a native of Rapar in Kutch, was found dead. Her husband Hitesh Gohil, the prime suspect, is allegedly on the run.

The house in which the victim’s body was found, was locked from outside, said the police. Prima facie, the police have cast aspersions on Gohil and made him an accused in the murder. The couple got married only four months ago. Gohil is a security guard at a private company while his wife was a homemaker.

“My younger sister Hansa divorced her former husband seven years ago and married Hitesh in Rapar of Kutch four months back. The couple then moved to Sanad in Ahmedabad. Thursday morning around 10 am, I got a call from my relative Dilip Gohil in Sanand who said he found their house locked from the outside. After breaking the lock at the front door, Dilip found the body of Hansa with her head severed with a sharp weapon,” said Dilip Kher, elder brother of the deceased, in his complaint.

Police said multiple teams have been formed to trace Hitesh. “As of now, an FIR has been lodged against Hitesh under IPC 302 and we have formed multiple teams to apprehend him. It appears that the murder occurred Wednesday night after which he fled,” said a senior police officer at Sanand Police Station.