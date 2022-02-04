Gujarat: 62-year-old woman arrested for killing grandson

A 62-year-old woman was on Wednesday arrested in Khedbrahma of Gujarat’s Sabarkantha district for allegedly bludgeoning her one-and-a-half-year-old grandson to death using a blunt weapon.

The accused has been identified as Chandrikaben Thakor and the victim as Shailesh Thakor.

According to the police, the incident occurred on January 23 night when the accused was with her two grandsons — Rutvik (4) and Shailesh — at their house while their parents were away.

Mukesh Thakor (30), father of Rutvik and Shailesh, complained to the police on Wednesday stating: “I was away at Udaipur in Rajasthan working as a daily-wage labourer and my wife Vina Thakor had gone to her parents’ home in Vagheshwari village for the past three months. My mother Chandrikaben was entrusted with taking care of her grandsons. On January 24 morning, I was informed by my sister that my son Shailesh had died and Rutvick had suffered injuries. When I arrived home, I was told by my mother that she had last seen the children playing outside the house and around 8:30 pm (on January 23), they were found in an injured state. My mother then left for her second husband’s home in a nearby village. It was then that my neighbours informed me that they had heard my kids crying because of physical punishment by my mother. When I asked my elder son Rutvick he told me that grandmother had hit him and killed Shailesh.”

Sub-inspector PP Jani of Khedbrahma police station told The Indian Express: “The accused did not like taking care of her grandchildren in their parents’ absence. She also picked fights with the neighbours and assaulted grandkids in the past as well. We have arrested and sent her to judicial custody.”