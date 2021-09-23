scorecardresearch
Gujarat: Witnesses held for ‘appearing drunk’ in court

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
September 23, 2021 3:21:18 am
Two witnesses appeared in a court in Vijapur of Mehsana for their testimony in a civil dispute, were arrested after they allegedly appeared drunk in front of the judge.

According to police, Baldev Desai and Dinesh Thakor — residents of Kharod village in Vijapur taluka, appeared in the court of judicial magistrate YK Khant in Vijapur to record their testimony.

“The two witnesses started slurring when the judge asked their names. The judge then asked police to get their breath analyser test, which showed high levels of alcohol. As per court’s oral directive, the accused were booked under the Prohibition Act and arrested,” said a senior police officer of Vijapur police station.

