Gujarat: With eye on Lok Sabha polls, BJP plans one lakh meetings

The state BJP is planning to organise one lakh khatla baithak (cot meetings) in all the 26 Lok Sabha constituencies between January 1 and 9, state party vice-president I K Jadeja said on Thursday.

An average of 4,000 meetings will be held in every constituency.

He also said the Gujarat unit welcomed the appointment of Om Prakash Mathur as the election in-charge of Gujarat for the next election to 26 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Around 1,000 party workers are also scheduled to go to Delhi for the national executive committee meeting which will be held on January 11 and 12, Jadeja said.

Jadeja’s statement has come a day after state leaders meeting in Gandhinagar on Wednesday. Jadeja said that the result of the by-election to Jasdan Vidhan Sabha seat “had filled a new vigour and enthusiasm in party workers”. He has also congratulated former minister Gordhanbhai Zadaphia on getting the charge of Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Besides, Jadeja said the senior leaders would hold meetings with in charge of 9,000 Shakti Kendra during December 26 and 31. The state government is also organising Garib Kalyan Melas on January 3, 4 and 5.