Gujarat: With 1,096 new cases, Covid tally crosses 89k

Reporting 1,096 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking Gujarat’s tally of total Covid-19 cases till date to over 89,000, the state also recorded fatalities due to the viral infection from the smaller districts of Amreli and Tapi.

With 21 Covid-19 fatalities across the state in a single day, Gujarat reported as many deaths as it was reporting until August 10. The past 10 days had seen a decline in daily Covid-19 fatalities, hovering in the range of 13-18 deaths per day, on an average.

Surat has now over 19,000 cases and more than 600 Covid-19 deaths, as per the state bulletin, even as 250 new cases were reported on Tuesday. The district has added over 6,000 cases this month alone.

Ahmedabad recorded 157 new cases on Tuesday, taking the tally here to over 29,500 cases. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) added 34 new areas under micro containment zones, including a cluster of 240 households in Maninagar.

Apart from the hotspot districts of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot, Jamnagar has also been reporting over 80 cases since August 1. Junagadh reported two deaths due to Covid-19 on Tuesday and Bhavnagar’s tally crossed 1,500 cases.

Amreli, where the tally stands at 1,123 cases, started rapid antigen testing (RAT) camps from Tuesday across various areas in the district, planned until August 29.

