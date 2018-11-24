Gujarat: will not ally with Cong in state for 2019 Lok Sabha polls, says Samajwadi Party

The Gujarat unit of Samajwadi Party on Friday said that it will not form an electoral alliance with the Congress in the state for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and will contest on its own.

Speaking with The Indian Express, state SP president Surendra Yadav said, “The question of having any electoral alliance with the Congress does not arise. In 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, the Congress agreed to have an alliance on five seats. But later, it went back, saying that SP has no presence in the state.”

SP had then fielded candidates from five seats of Choryasi in Surat district, Sayajigunj in Vadodara, Jamjodhpur in Jamnagar, Bhuj in Kutch and Kapadvaj in Kheda. However, it did not get success in any of the seats.

“In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SP will fight on its own in Gujarat,” Yadav announced.

The comments have come even as former chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela has been making efforts to prevent split of non-BJP votes and present a united front in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.