Gujarat: Wife, 2 sons ‘die by suicide’ after man succumbs to Covid-19

Three members of a family were found dead on Friday morning in a suspected mass suicide case, a night after the 60-year-old head of the house succumbed to Covid-19, at a residential colony in Devbhoomi Dwarka of Gujarat.

Police said that Jayesh Jain, a resident of Rushamninagar Society near TV station in Devbhoomi Dwarka, was involved in snacks business. Three days ago, Jain tested positive for Covid after which his treatment started at home. On Thursday afternoon, Jain succumbed to the infection even as he was rushed to a hospital by the family members.

According to police, his family did his final rites on Thursday evening. Jain was survived by his wife Sadhna Jain (58) and unmarried sons Kamlesh Jain (38) and Durgesh Jain (35). The family was from Savarkundla in Amreli.

“After Jain’s final rites were conducted, the family returned home at night and locked themselves in. On Friday morning, their regular milkman saw the bodies. Prima facie, three bodies were found next to each other with steel glasses containing pesticide. We sent the bodies for post-mortem and did not find any note. The family was not suffering financially and it is suspected that the wife and sons were very close to Jain and his demise could be a reason behind them taking the extreme step,” said Sunil Joshi, superintendent of police, Devbhoomi Dwarka.