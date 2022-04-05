Gujarat: Whistleblower AAP leader held under attempt to murder charges

Police arrested Yuvrajsinh Jadeja, Aam Aadmi Party leader, and a whistleblower, outside the superintendent of police (SP) office in Gandhinagar on Tuesday evening for allegedly assaulting police personnel and allegedly dragging one of them on his vehicle’s bonnet.

According to police, Jadeja had reached the SP office in Gandhinagar sector 27 around 4:15 pm on Tuesday in support of 55 aspirants of “Vidyasahayak” recruitment who were detained by the police for protesting demanding an increase in the number of posts Police alleged that Jadeja allegedly assaulted police personnel on duty and later tried to flee the scene.

Before his arrest, Jadeja claimed to the media that he reached the SP office to help the detainees because a few women protestors had fainted due to heat and exhaustion.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Mayur Chavda, superintendent of police, Gandhinagar said, “We had detained 55 protestors of Vidyasahayak recruitment and brought them to sector 27. Jadeja had followed the detainees and abused and assaulted the policemen present over there. Initially, there were only 2-3 policemen present over there however after more personnel reached the spot, he went back to his car and tried to flee. When a few policemen tried to stop his car, he dragged one of them on his bonnet for a few meters. He was then apprehended. We have video evidence against him and we have booked him under Indian penal code section 307 for an attempt to murder and 332 for causing hurt to a public servant on duty.”

Jadeja is a student activist cum YouTuber cum whistleblower who joined AAP in 2020. In the past three years, his complaints of irregularities in government recruitment have resulted in the cancellation of two government exams (Bin Sachivalay clerk and office assistant exam and head clerk recruitment by Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) exam), over three dozen arrests, and an ongoing investigation into the two more exams. After the GSSSB head clerk recruitment exam was canceled over paper leak, its chairman Asit Vora had resigned on February 8 this year.

Recently, he had held a press conference giving evidence of an alleged paper leak in the recruitment of Van Rakshak (Forest Guard) posts. The state government had accepted irregularities at a few centers in Gujarat however it maintained that the Van Rakshak paper was not leaked.

Meanwhile, the AAP demanded his release stating that he was being targeted for fighting for the unemployed youth of Gujarat.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has framed Yuvrajsinh Jadeja in a fake case because he was fighting for the rights of hardworking unemployed youth of Gujarat. If you have courage Harsh Sanghavi (Gujarat Home Minister), then arrest Vora. The AAP stands with Yuvrajsinh (sic),” said Gopal Italia, president , of AAP Gujarat, on Twitter.