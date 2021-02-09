Gujarat: Weeks after getting first dose of vaccine, doctor tests positive on Rapid Antigen Test

According to a Lok Sabha reply on February 5, as of February 1, 9.83 lakh Covishield doses and 1.50 lakh Covaxin doses were distributed to Gujarat. (Representational Image)

The medical superintendent of Rambagh Government Sub-district Hospital tested positive for Covid-19 on a Rapid Antigen Test on February 7, weeks after he was administered the first dose of Covishield vaccine in Gandhidham.

The RT-PCR test results of the medical superintendent, Dr Anuj Shrivastava, were awaited as of Tuesday evening.

“I took the first dose of Covishield vaccine on January 16 but first dose does not protect (the body from the viral infection) and only 14 days after the second dose, (does the vaccine build antibodies)….Unfortunately, I had symptoms of dry cough four days back and on February 7, I developed fever. Upon testing via a rapid antigen test, it was shown to be positive for Covid-19,” Dr Shrivastava told The Indian Express.

”I am in treatment and in isolation and currently have mild weakness…The RT-PCR test report will come tomorrow….For the past one year, from March 2020, I have been working continuously with Covid-19 patients in my capacity as the head and doctor at my government hospital,” he added.

