Saturday, Dec 03, 2022

Gujarat this week: From movies of social issues to an exhibition

Through the eyes of Saiyaaraa, a modern Indian woman, witness her take on men and marketing through conversation with the audience.

This week, watch films that talk about society or witness plays and visit an exhibition by the CEPT University.

Event name: Film — State of Housing

About the event: A 2018 film by director Sanjiv Shah which was born in an exhibition held at Gallery MMB/Goethe Institute in Mumbai on the state of housing. The film screens the reality of the housing crisis across India voiced by the common people.

Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Panjrapol, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad

How to attend: Open for all

Date and time: December 3 (Saturday) to December 4 (Sunday), 11:30 am

Event name: Film — The Burning Sun

About the event: SNS Sastry’ 1973 film shows the living conditions of the slum dwellers in Mumbai recording their reactions to “Garibi Hatao”

Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Panjrapol, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad

How to attend: Open for all

Date and time: December 3 (Saturday) to December 4 (Sunday), 11:30 am

Event name: Play — With Love, Aapki Saiyaara

About the event: The play is inspired by a character conceived by Nadira Zaheer Babbar, a known theatre and cinema actress and the recipient of Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2001. Through the eyes of Saiyaaraa, a modern Indian woman, witness her take on men and marketing through conversation with the audience.

Venue: Natarani Amphitheatre, Darpana Academy of Performing Arts, Ashram Road, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Natarani Amphitheatre

How to attend: Book here

Date and time: December 3 (Saturday), 8:30 pm

Event name: Play — The Conference of the Birds

About the event: A performance by artists like Mallika Sarabhai and Preeti Das, the play is an adaptation partly from the 12th century Persian classic and partly from Peter Brook’s famous theatrical version, where a flock of confused birds set out on a journey of self-discovery over testing terrains, encountering strange beings.

Venue: Natarani Amphitheatre, Darpana Academy of Performing Arts, Ashram Road, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Natarani Amphitheatre

How to attend: Book here

Date and time: December 8 (Thursday) to December 11 (Sunday), 8:30 pm

Event name: Winter Exhibition 2022

About the event: CEPT University showcases work by 1,600 students in over 110 different studio units. The students are from the Monsoon Semester 2022, across six faculties — CEPT Foundation Programme, Architecture, Design, Technology, Planning and Management. The Tapi Project’s music performance will inaugurate the exhibition.

Venue: South Lawns, CEPT University

Organisers: CEPT University

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: December 6 (Tuesday) to December 16 (Friday), 10:00 am to 8:00 pm; inauguration on December 5 (Monday), 5:30 pm.

First published on: 03-12-2022 at 05:02:34 pm
Historian Surendra Gopal dies in Patna

