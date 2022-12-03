Gujarat this week: From movies of social issues to an exhibition

This week, watch films that talk about society or witness plays and visit an exhibition by the CEPT University.
Event name: Film — State of Housing
About the event: A 2018 film by director Sanjiv Shah which was born in an exhibition held at Gallery MMB/Goethe Institute in Mumbai on the state of housing. The film screens the reality of the housing crisis across India voiced by the common people.
Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Panjrapol, Ahmedabad
Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad
How to attend: Open for all
Date and time: December 3 (Saturday) to December 4 (Sunday), 11:30 am
Event name: Film — The Burning Sun
About the event: SNS Sastry’ 1973 film shows the living conditions of the slum dwellers in Mumbai recording their reactions to “Garibi Hatao”
Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Panjrapol, Ahmedabad
Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad
How to attend: Open for all
Date and time: December 3 (Saturday) to December 4 (Sunday), 11:30 am
Event name: Play — With Love, Aapki Saiyaara
About the event: The play is inspired by a character conceived by Nadira Zaheer Babbar, a known theatre and cinema actress and the recipient of Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2001. Through the eyes of Saiyaaraa, a modern Indian woman, witness her take on men and marketing through conversation with the audience.
Venue: Natarani Amphitheatre, Darpana Academy of Performing Arts, Ashram Road, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad
Organisers: Natarani Amphitheatre
How to attend: Book here
Date and time: December 3 (Saturday), 8:30 pm
Event name: Play — The Conference of the Birds
About the event: A performance by artists like Mallika Sarabhai and Preeti Das, the play is an adaptation partly from the 12th century Persian classic and partly from Peter Brook’s famous theatrical version, where a flock of confused birds set out on a journey of self-discovery over testing terrains, encountering strange beings.
Venue: Natarani Amphitheatre, Darpana Academy of Performing Arts, Ashram Road, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad
Organisers: Natarani Amphitheatre
How to attend: Book here
Date and time: December 8 (Thursday) to December 11 (Sunday), 8:30 pm
Event name: Winter Exhibition 2022
About the event: CEPT University showcases work by 1,600 students in over 110 different studio units. The students are from the Monsoon Semester 2022, across six faculties — CEPT Foundation Programme, Architecture, Design, Technology, Planning and Management. The Tapi Project’s music performance will inaugurate the exhibition.
Venue: South Lawns, CEPT University
Organisers: CEPT University
How to attend: Open to all
Date and time: December 6 (Tuesday) to December 16 (Friday), 10:00 am to 8:00 pm; inauguration on December 5 (Monday), 5:30 pm.