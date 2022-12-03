Gujarat this week: From movies of social issues to an exhibition

This week, watch films that talk about society or witness plays and visit an exhibition by the CEPT University.

Event name: Film — State of Housing

About the event: A 2018 film by director Sanjiv Shah which was born in an exhibition held at Gallery MMB/Goethe Institute in Mumbai on the state of housing. The film screens the reality of the housing crisis across India voiced by the common people.

Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Panjrapol, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad

How to attend: Open for all

Date and time: December 3 (Saturday) to December 4 (Sunday), 11:30 am

Event name: Film — The Burning Sun

About the event: SNS Sastry’ 1973 film shows the living conditions of the slum dwellers in Mumbai recording their reactions to “Garibi Hatao”

Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Panjrapol, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad

How to attend: Open for all

Date and time: December 3 (Saturday) to December 4 (Sunday), 11:30 am

Event name: Play — With Love, Aapki Saiyaara

About the event: The play is inspired by a character conceived by Nadira Zaheer Babbar, a known theatre and cinema actress and the recipient of Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2001. Through the eyes of Saiyaaraa, a modern Indian woman, witness her take on men and marketing through conversation with the audience.

Venue: Natarani Amphitheatre, Darpana Academy of Performing Arts, Ashram Road, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Natarani Amphitheatre

How to attend: Book here

Date and time: December 3 (Saturday), 8:30 pm

Event name: Play — The Conference of the Birds

About the event: A performance by artists like Mallika Sarabhai and Preeti Das, the play is an adaptation partly from the 12th century Persian classic and partly from Peter Brook’s famous theatrical version, where a flock of confused birds set out on a journey of self-discovery over testing terrains, encountering strange beings.

Venue: Natarani Amphitheatre, Darpana Academy of Performing Arts, Ashram Road, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Natarani Amphitheatre

How to attend: Book here

Date and time: December 8 (Thursday) to December 11 (Sunday), 8:30 pm

Event name: Winter Exhibition 2022

About the event: CEPT University showcases work by 1,600 students in over 110 different studio units. The students are from the Monsoon Semester 2022, across six faculties — CEPT Foundation Programme, Architecture, Design, Technology, Planning and Management. The Tapi Project’s music performance will inaugurate the exhibition.

Venue: South Lawns, CEPT University

Organisers: CEPT University

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: December 6 (Tuesday) to December 16 (Friday), 10:00 am to 8:00 pm; inauguration on December 5 (Monday), 5:30 pm.