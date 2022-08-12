scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

Gujarat this week: A bulk book sale, talk on Persian plurality and much more

Celebrate this Independence Day with a 25-kilometre community cycle ride.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
August 12, 2022 10:31:43 pm
With boxes available in three sizes priced at Rs 1,199, Rs 1,799 and Rs 2,999, stuff your box of choice with as many titles you can. (Photo: Express/Sourced)

From a two-day exhibition on the rejuvenation of two iconic water bodies, to a community cycle ride, a bulk book sale and a talk on Persian plurality, here’s what’s happening in Ahmedabad this week.

Jal Dharohar Sanrakshan Jal Mahotsav — a two-day exhibition

About the Event: In a two-day affair under the Amrit Sarovar Jal Mahotsav as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, CEPT students’ work, wherein they studied rejuvenation of two significant water bodies — The Great Tank at Sarkhej Roza and Surya Kund at Sun Temple, Modhera — will be exhibited. Panel discussions too have been organised at the venue on the two days. The panel includes eminent speakers such as P K Ghosh, retired IAS, Chairman HCC, and former Municipal Commissioner Ahmedabad, Anil Ranavasiya, IAS Officer, Regional Commissioner of Municipalities, Ahmedabad, Utsav Parmar, IIS Officer, Deputy Director of Doordarshan, Ahmedabad, Dr AMV Subramanyam, Superintending Archaeologist, ASI Vadodara, Harpal Dave, Assistant Town Planner TCPO, MoHUA, and Dr Anil Roy, Associate Professor, CEPT University. On the second day (August 14), urban ecologist Lokendra Balasariya, will be hosting a walk and holding an interaction with the local community.

Organiser: CEPT and Archaeological Society of India

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 10, 11, and August 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Euthana...Premium
UPSC Key-August 10, 11, and August 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Euthana...
What is border post 918 which provides shade to both India and Pakistan?Premium
What is border post 918 which provides shade to both India and Pakistan?
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...Premium
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...Premium
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...

How to Attend: Walk-In

Venue: Sarkhej Roza, Ahmedabad

Date and Time: Saturday, August 13, 5:30 pm-7 pm; Sunday, August 14, 9:30 am to 12 noon

Persianate Selves: Memories of Place and Origin before Nationalism

About the Event: In this talk by Mana Kia, associate professor at the Department of Middle Eastern, South Asian and African Studies, Columbia University, who has published her book ‘Persianate Selves: Memories of Place and Origin before Nationalism’ in 2020, Kia will explore the themes of how the earlier transregional Persianate culture outside the shadow of nationalisms, accommodated plurality in the 18th century.

Organiser: Ahmedabad University

How to Attend: Online through Zoom, Meeting ID: 933 7338 8834; Passcode: 233023

Date and Time: Thursday August 18, 6 pm

Participants can attend through Zoom. (Photo: Express/sourced)

Bookchor’s Bookfair

About the Event: Own pre-owned books as you choose from over a lakh titles. With boxes available in three sizes priced at Rs 1,199, Rs 1,799 and Rs 2,999, stuff your box of choice with as many titles you can. For more details, click here or call on: 8683811218

How to Attend: Walk-In

Venue: Seema Hall, Anand Nagar, Ahmedabad

Date and Time: August 12-21, 9am to 10 pm

Independence Day Ride

About the Event: Celebrate this Independence Day with a 25-kilometre community cycle ride

Organiser: Cyclone Cycling Club

Advertisement

How to Attend: Register here by August 14, 8 am, price Rs 100

Venue: Starting point at Gotila Garden, SBR – Ahmedabad

Date and Time: Monday, August 15, 6:30 am to 8 am

(Express/sourced)

CEPT Kurula Varkey Design Forum (KVDF) 2022

About the Event: Dissecting more than a dozen final year projects chosen among those invited from more than 100 architecture schools across Asia, KVDF will see the unpacking of design methods, sequences and tools used in these projects, inquiring the possible trajectories and their implications. For more details, click here

Organiser: Faculty of Architecture, CEPT University, Ahmedabad

How to Attend: Walk-in

Venue: CEPT, Ahmedabad

More from Ahmedabad

Date and Time: Friday to Sunday, August 19-21

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 10:31:43 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

4

Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

5

Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

Featured Stories

India@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed n...
India@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed n...
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained: Why 1947 Boundary Commission awards for Punjab, Bengal irked I...
Explained: Why 1947 Boundary Commission awards for Punjab, Bengal irked I...
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
The Congress’s Yadav wants a ministry, says ‘not apologetic’ about demand
The Congress’s Yadav wants a ministry, says ‘not apologetic’ about demand
Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative: Salman to HC

Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative: Salman to HC

Why you should read ‘Euthanasia and Right to Die’ for UPSC CSE
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Euthanasia and Right to Die’ for UPSC CSE

Premium
Who is Salman Rushdie?

Who is Salman Rushdie?

India's inflation eases to five-month low, MEA on Taiwan; and more
Your Daily Wrap

India's inflation eases to five-month low, MEA on Taiwan; and more

ED attaches Bengaluru real estate company's Rs 300-crore assets

ED attaches Bengaluru real estate company's Rs 300-crore assets

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?
Opinion

A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?

For nude photoshoot, Mumbai Police at Ranveer Singh’s door

For nude photoshoot, Mumbai Police at Ranveer Singh’s door

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan
Explained

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan

Premium
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement