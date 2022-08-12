Gujarat this week: A bulk book sale, talk on Persian plurality and much more

From a two-day exhibition on the rejuvenation of two iconic water bodies, to a community cycle ride, a bulk book sale and a talk on Persian plurality, here’s what’s happening in Ahmedabad this week.

Jal Dharohar Sanrakshan Jal Mahotsav — a two-day exhibition

About the Event: In a two-day affair under the Amrit Sarovar Jal Mahotsav as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, CEPT students’ work, wherein they studied rejuvenation of two significant water bodies — The Great Tank at Sarkhej Roza and Surya Kund at Sun Temple, Modhera — will be exhibited. Panel discussions too have been organised at the venue on the two days. The panel includes eminent speakers such as P K Ghosh, retired IAS, Chairman HCC, and former Municipal Commissioner Ahmedabad, Anil Ranavasiya, IAS Officer, Regional Commissioner of Municipalities, Ahmedabad, Utsav Parmar, IIS Officer, Deputy Director of Doordarshan, Ahmedabad, Dr AMV Subramanyam, Superintending Archaeologist, ASI Vadodara, Harpal Dave, Assistant Town Planner TCPO, MoHUA, and Dr Anil Roy, Associate Professor, CEPT University. On the second day (August 14), urban ecologist Lokendra Balasariya, will be hosting a walk and holding an interaction with the local community.

Organiser: CEPT and Archaeological Society of India

How to Attend: Walk-In

Venue: Sarkhej Roza, Ahmedabad

Date and Time: Saturday, August 13, 5:30 pm-7 pm; Sunday, August 14, 9:30 am to 12 noon

Persianate Selves: Memories of Place and Origin before Nationalism

About the Event: In this talk by Mana Kia, associate professor at the Department of Middle Eastern, South Asian and African Studies, Columbia University, who has published her book ‘Persianate Selves: Memories of Place and Origin before Nationalism’ in 2020, Kia will explore the themes of how the earlier transregional Persianate culture outside the shadow of nationalisms, accommodated plurality in the 18th century.

Organiser: Ahmedabad University

How to Attend: Online through Zoom, Meeting ID: 933 7338 8834; Passcode: 233023

Date and Time: Thursday August 18, 6 pm

Bookchor’s Bookfair

About the Event: Own pre-owned books as you choose from over a lakh titles. With boxes available in three sizes priced at Rs 1,199, Rs 1,799 and Rs 2,999, stuff your box of choice with as many titles you can. For more details, click here or call on: 8683811218

How to Attend: Walk-In

Venue: Seema Hall, Anand Nagar, Ahmedabad

Date and Time: August 12-21, 9am to 10 pm

Independence Day Ride

About the Event: Celebrate this Independence Day with a 25-kilometre community cycle ride

Organiser: Cyclone Cycling Club

How to Attend: Register here by August 14, 8 am, price Rs 100

Venue: Starting point at Gotila Garden, SBR – Ahmedabad

Date and Time: Monday, August 15, 6:30 am to 8 am

CEPT Kurula Varkey Design Forum (KVDF) 2022

About the Event: Dissecting more than a dozen final year projects chosen among those invited from more than 100 architecture schools across Asia, KVDF will see the unpacking of design methods, sequences and tools used in these projects, inquiring the possible trajectories and their implications. For more details, click here

Organiser: Faculty of Architecture, CEPT University, Ahmedabad

How to Attend: Walk-in

Venue: CEPT, Ahmedabad

Date and Time: Friday to Sunday, August 19-21