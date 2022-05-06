Gujarat week ahead: Art exhibit with a tech twist; Hindi play written by Vijay Tendulkar

Here’s what’s happening Gujarat this week, between May 6 and 13.

Code Decode – Where Art Intertwines with Technology

About the Event: A group show art and installation exhibit by 33 artists, dedicated to the memory of Indian ceramist and potter professor Jyotsna Bhatt, embedding technology such as QR codes on art pieces

Organiser: Hosted by Vis-a-Vis, Curated by Himanshu Joshi and Nimesh Patel

Venue: Hutheesing Visual Art Centre, CEPT Campus, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad

Registration: Open to all

Date and Time: Show opens on May 5, 6:00 pm, to continue until May 10

Jane’s Walk – Voices of CG Road — A Walk Through Sidewalks and Public Spaces to Understand Local Economies

About the Event: Joining the global ‘Jane’s Walk’ movement in celebration of urbanist and activist Jane Jacobs, CEPT University’s Faculty of Planning will take participants through a walk along CG Road to observe and understand aspects of the public realm through direct observation and conversation with local citizens. The 90-minute event will cover history of CG Road, pedestrians’ perspectives, types and choice of local vendors and retailers, their interpersonal dynamics and changes over time with the street design.

Organiser: CEPT University

Venue: Along CG Road

Registration: Register here

Date and Time: May 7, 5:45 pm

Massage – A Hindi play, written by Vijay Tendulkar

About the Event: This two-act play follows the escapades of Anand Joshi who comes to join the film industry to become an actor but unfortunately becomes the fourth assistant director of a film maker who specializes in the snake and sex genre of cinema. Finally landing up in a ladies gym as an instructor, Anand learns the intricacies of massage and becomes a famous masseur.

Organiser: Ashish Baldaniya

Venue: Prayogshala, Ashram Road, Ahmedabad

Tickets: Rs 200 per seat, book here or call at 9512652018 / 9081569078

Date and Time: May 8, 8:30 pm onwards

Hunkaaro by Ujaagar Dramatic Association

About the Event: A performance piece of three stories, combined with music deriving from the Manganiyar tradition to emphasise on the art of listening in the aftermath of the COVID19 pandemic that has shortened attention spans

Organiser: Ujaagar Dramatic Association

Venue: Rhaen Basera, Mumatpura Karnavati Club Road, off Billionaire Street, Mumatpura, Ahmedabad,

Tickets: Rs 300 per seat, book here or contact Chirag on 7728987921

Date and Time: May 8, 8:30 pm to 10:00 pm

If Six Was Nine (Music, Comedy and Poetry open mic)

About the Event: A series of curated variety nights showcasing the best talent from across the city in music, comedy and poetry. The second edition of this open mic will see a handpicked line up of musicians, comedians, poets. No performance fees charged from performing artists

Organiser: Leave No Fingerprints

Venue: DRIFT, Billionaires’ Street, off Sindhu Bhavan Road, Ahmedabad

Registration: Tickets at Rs 399, which covers food and beverage worth Rs 299. To book tickets, direct message the organisers here

Date and Time: May 13, 6 pm onwards

Book Launch of Architecture and Independence: The Search for Identity — India 1880 to 1980

About the Event: Written by Miki Desai, Madhavi Desai and Jon Lang, the book examines the development of architecture in India in context of the political struggle for and attainmeent of Independence. It traces the development of the architectural profession and patterns of architectural form in the century following the formation of the Indian National Congress in the 1880s. In doing so, it explores the impact of evolving political ideologies on the built environment.

Organiser: CEPT University, with the book published by the CEPT University Press

Venue: Lilavati, Lalbhai Library at CEPT, Ahmedabad

Registration: Open for all; for more details, click here

Date and Time: May 13, 6 pm onwards

CEPT Summer Exhibition 2022

About the Event: The semester-end summer exhibition held every year, showcases the work of CEPT University students across various units at the university. Organiser: CEPT University

Venue: Kasturbhai Lalbhai Campus, CEPT University, Ahmedabad

Registration: Open to all

Date: May 10 to 23, 10:00 am to 8:00 pm