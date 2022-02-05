Gujarat Week Ahead: Understanding modern India through data; IIMA leadership conversations

Here’s what’s happening in Gujarat this week, between February 5 and 11

Data journalist and author Rukmini S hosts a talk on understanding modern India through data

About the event: With India’s massive statistical architecture, what does the data mean in terms of the actual lived experiences of the people of India? What do the numbers succeed and fail in capturing about the social, political, and economic issues in India? Rukmini S, an independent data journalist, author, and recipient of the Likho Award for Excellence in Media in 2019 has extensively researched descriptive data on India and will discuss the myriad complex socio-political truths of India through her data stories.

Organiser: Ahmedabad University

Venue or Online linkHost/Organiser: Register here https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeg42CbB6zl48dULHnTG57DhLGK5GUdbMxtHLOHfmZYMzmdjg/viewform

Time and date: February 5, 2022, 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm

A lecture series titled, ‘Stories for our Times: Writing History in the 21st Century’, to be delivered by Professor Maya Jasanoff, Coolidge Professor of History at Harvard University and a visiting Professor at Ahmedabad University.

About the Event: Professor Maya Jasanoff will discuss the pros and cons of writing history for a large public audience and move beyond academic circles. The lecture will explore ways of bridging the gap between a public interest in history and the limits of academic writing.

Host/Organiser: Ahmedabad Univeristy

Venue or Online link: Register here to get Zoom link

Time and date: Wednesday, 9th February, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm.

IIMA Leadership Conversations on ‘Upholding Values in Pubic Service’ by Sreelekha R, IPS officer and retired Kerala DGP

Host/Organiser: IIMA Ashank Desai Centre for Leadership and Organisational Development

Venue or Online link: https://iima.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_T5JLxZD-QAagZ2qRzLblTw

Time and date: February 10, 5:30 pm to 7 pm