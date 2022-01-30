Gujarat Week Ahead: ANHAD’s retelling of Gandhi’s story; career fest for college students

Here’s what’s happening in Gujarat between January 29 and February 4:

On Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary, economist Dr Rukmini Banerji is set to host the annual ‘Sabarmati Lecture’ on the topic of ‘Gandhiji: A view from the field’

Host/Organiser: Sabarmati Ashram Preservation Memorial Trust

Venue/Online Link: Join Zoom webinar

Webinar ID: 885 8204 0227

Passcode: 130195

Time and Date: January 30 at 11:00 AM IST

A host of speakers, poets and performers, including Ratna Pathak Shah and TM Krishna, have been roped in for ANHAD’s retelling of Gandhi’s story in ‘Reimagining India — Gandhi Ke Kadmo Par’.

Host/Organiser: ANHAD

Time and Date: January 30, 4:00 to 7:00 pm

Still zeroing in on the right career for you? PDEU’s ‘The Network’ is hosting a free career fest for college students from across the country.

Event Name: Career Fest, online non profit event open and free for all colleges across country

Host/Organiser: The Network, student run community at PDEU

Venue or Online link: Register at bit.ly/CareerFest2022 and thenetworkpdeu.com

Time and date: February 2, 4 pm and February 3, 5 pm onwards

CEPT University 16th Convocation 2022 is on 29 Jan. Dr. Madhav Khosla, Associate Professor of Law at Columbia University will be the Chief Guest and deliver the convocation address. View the LIVE stream CEPT University’s YouTube channel – https://t.co/lDKb8ab0AE pic.twitter.com/9XXug4Z2XT — CEPT University (@CEPTUniversity1) January 25, 2022

Sixteenth annual Convocation of CEPT University with Associate Professor of Law at Columbia University Madhav Khosla, as the Chief Guest

Host/Organiser: CEPT

Venue/Online Link: Check out the Youtube livestream

Date and Time: January 29, 9 am

Online free workshop/webinar on Learning Financial Investments for Women

Details: The workshop aims at demystifying financial management and empowering women beyond saving to a wealth generation mindset. VMSS Commissioner Ms. Shalini Agarwal will be the chief guest on this occasion. Our subject matter experts Sonal Kotak, Dipti Parikh, and Rajal Chattopadhyay are senior leaders with cross-functional expertise and a firm grasp on wealth management in the digital era.

Host/Organiser: Baroda Management Association

Venue/Online Link: Free Online Workshop on Zoom Link

Webinar ID: 920 7625 6349

Passcode: 224466

Time and Date: January 29, 2-4 pm