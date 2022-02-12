Gujarat Week Ahead: Gujarati play ‘United States of Pada ni Pol’; session on water conservation

Treewalk is hosting a session on simple actions for better water conservation

About the Event: Ahmedabad gets enough rain every year but groundwater has been steadily going down every year. Treewalk will be sharing simple and doable actions, that each individual can adopt for conserving water in the future.

Venue: At Riverfront Flower Park

Host/Organiser: Treewalk

Time and date: February 12, 8:00 am to 9:30 am

Contact details: Email at urbantreewalks@gmail.com or Whatsapp on 7698873388

GTU Alumni Web Meet -2022

About the Event: Former graduates and postgraduates of GTU are set to exchange their experiences in a web meet. Among the alumni addressing the event will be Deepak Kumar, technical officer working with the Ministry of Defence and alumni of GTU, and Harsh Dattani, programme manager at Google. A topic of discussion will be how students can undertake Atmanirbhar programmes. A web portal will also be launched at the event.

Venue/Online link to register: Register at https://forms.gLe/LjqGaSfTZEXdKt9z8

Host/Organiser: GTU Alumni Association

Time and Date: February 12, 2022

Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) Ka Amrut Vyakhyaan on Human Space Program – Challenges and Strategies

About the Event: Dr VR Lalithambika, former director of directorate of Human Space Programme at ISRO Bangalore will be addressing the session

Organiser: PRL

Online link to attend: On YouTube https://youtu.be/6B1DPeyGwfA

Time and Date: February 16, 4 pm to 5 pm

Gujarati play ‘United States of Pada ni Pol’

About the Event: The POLS of Eastern Ahmedabad is full of characters. “United States of Pada ni Pol” is a story that depicts these characters uniting to achieve a unique individual’s dream, written and directed by Saumya Joshi

Venue: Bucky Gallery and Diner, Mangalbag, Near Parimal Garden, Sheth Mangaldas Rd, Ahmedabad

Time and Date: February 13, 7:30 pm to 8:30 pm

To book tickets: https://allevents.in/ahmedabad/united-states-of-pada-ni-pol/80001296403923