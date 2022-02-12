Gujarat Week Ahead: Gujarati play ‘United States of Pada ni Pol’; session on water conservation

Updated: February 12, 2022 10:10:24 am
Here’s what’s happening in Gujarat this week, between February 12 and 18
Treewalk is hosting a session on simple actions for better water conservation
About the Event: Ahmedabad gets enough rain every year but groundwater has been steadily going down every year. Treewalk will be sharing simple and doable actions, that each individual can adopt for conserving water in the future.
Venue: At Riverfront Flower Park
Host/Organiser: Treewalk
Time and date: February 12, 8:00 am to 9:30 am
Contact details: Email at urbantreewalks@gmail.com or Whatsapp on 7698873388
GTU Alumni Web Meet -2022
About the Event: Former graduates and postgraduates of GTU are set to exchange their experiences in a web meet. Among the alumni addressing the event will be Deepak Kumar, technical officer working with the Ministry of Defence and alumni of GTU, and Harsh Dattani, programme manager at Google. A topic of discussion will be how students can undertake Atmanirbhar programmes. A web portal will also be launched at the event.
Venue/Online link to register: Register at https://forms.gLe/LjqGaSfTZEXdKt9z8
Host/Organiser: GTU Alumni Association
Time and Date: February 12, 2022
Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) Ka Amrut Vyakhyaan on Human Space Program – Challenges and Strategies
About the Event: Dr VR Lalithambika, former director of directorate of Human Space Programme at ISRO Bangalore will be addressing the session
Organiser: PRL
Online link to attend: On YouTube https://youtu.be/6B1DPeyGwfA
Time and Date: February 16, 4 pm to 5 pm
Gujarati play ‘United States of Pada ni Pol’
About the Event: The POLS of Eastern Ahmedabad is full of characters. “United States of Pada ni Pol” is a story that depicts these characters uniting to achieve a unique individual’s dream, written and directed by Saumya Joshi
Venue: Bucky Gallery and Diner, Mangalbag, Near Parimal Garden, Sheth Mangaldas Rd, Ahmedabad
Time and Date: February 13, 7:30 pm to 8:30 pm
To book tickets: https://allevents.in/ahmedabad/united-states-of-pada-ni-pol/80001296403923
Go Coimbatore Food Festival
About the Event: Besides being one of the major industrial centres of Southern India, Coimbatore is known for its cuisine, which has drawn influences from neighbouring states of Kerala and Karnataka. Savour the food of Coimbatore, prepared by home chef Dharaa Mehta, who has lived and studied in the city. The menu has been curated by author and freelance writer Anil Mulchandani Venue: Bucky Gallery and Diner, Mangalbag, Near Parimal Garden, Sheth Mangaldas Rd, Ahmedabad; For home delivery, call: 9909970134
Date: From February 7 until February 15
Promo: https://www.instagram.com/abhay_mangaldas/?hl=en
Contemporary Currency — an Exhibition of Artworks by 14 artists
About the Event: Curated by Jamshed Chinoy, the exhibition will feature works by Ashish Kushwaha, Babu Xavier, Birendra Pani, Dileep Sharma, Hemraj, Laxman Aelay, Madhuri Bhaduri, Mrinal Dey, Rajendra Kapse, Sanjeev Sonpimpare and Yashwant Deskhmukh.
Presented by: Hutheesing Centre, for enquiries contact on 9558594741
Venue: L & P Hutheesing Visual Art Centre, Kasturbhai Lalbhai Campus, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad
Date: From February 11 to February 21, 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm
