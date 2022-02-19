Gujarat Week Ahead: Book on astronomical events in Ramayana, fundraiser for NGOs

From a talk of defence and aerospace to book launches, check out what’s happening in Gujarat this week.

Event Name: Third edition of Ahmedabad Design Week

About the Event: Themed on design and innovation in defence and aerospace this year, the event will be inaugurated by the Chief of Army (CoA) staff General M M Naravane along with DRDO director general of technology management Hari Babu Srivastava. Other speakers will include Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon, former director general of Defence Intelligence Agency; Sudhir Mishra, former director general, CEO and MD of BrahMos Aerospace.

Venue: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Convention Centre, North Extension Campus, Karnavati University at Uvarsad-Vavol Road, Gandhinagar

Host/Organiser: Karnavati University

Time and Date: February 26 to 28

For registration and more details: https://ahmedabaddesignweek.com/

Event Name: Shree Ram Cosmological Timeline

About the Event: A book release event where astronomical events pertaining to Ramayana has been combined with science and prepared after 13 years of research.

Venue: Manovigyan Bhavan, Gujarat University, Navrangpura

Time and Date: February 21, 4 pm to 6 pm

Contact: Programme coordinator Namrata Oza — 8866066050

Event Name: Book Launch Event of ‘Brand Magic — The Art and Science of Creating Successful Brands’, authored by Prof Alan D’Souza and Prashant Pareek.

About the Event: Chief guest at the event will be IIM-Ahmedabad director Prof Errol D’Souza.

Venue: Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) seminar hall, ATIRA Campus, Vastrapur,Ahmedabad

Host/Organiser: AMA, no participation fee

Time and Date: February 26, from 6:30 pm to 7:45 pm

Contact: For registration, contact on 079-26308601

Event Name: PRL ka Amrut Vyakhaan – a talk by director of Darpana Academy of Performing Arts Mallika Sarabhai on ‘Realising a Dream: Vikram Sarabhai and Television for Change’.

About the Event: Recently released OTT series ‘Rocket Boys’ based on the lives of Vikram Sarabhai and Homi Bhabha has brought nuclear and space science to popular media and Mallika Sarabhai, who was consulted by the showmakers, will be addressing this talk.

Venue: Online; Youtube Streaming on https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Up03BbiafLw

Host/Organiser: Physical Research Laboratory

Time and Date: February 23, 4 pm to 5 pm

Event Name: Hindi play ‘Bas Ghar hi To Jaana Hai’

About the Event: Written and directed by Aaditya Trivedi, the play is inspired by the migrant crisis of 2020, taking from stories that panned out on India’s roads and highways.

Venue: Prayogshala, Suhasnagar Society near Dinesh Hall, Ashram Road, Ahmedabad

Tickets: Rs 200; Book at https://allevents.in/manage/tickets/book.php?event_id=800022055849755&hide_details=1&platform=event-page-v1

Time and Date: February 20, 8 pm to 9:30 pm

Event Name: 20th Annual Motif Charity Walk 2022 (virtual)

About the Event: With the twin purposes of generating health awareness and raising funds through public participation for various NGOs, the walk will be held virtually globally this year in view of the pandemic situation. The participants can choose a route for the 5 km walk or 10 km run, anywhere in the neighbourhood or a place of their choice. Participants can register for the walk online on Townscript and Bookmyshow. The minimum registration fee is Rs 300. The company matches Rs 300 for every registered participant (up to Rs 10 lakh) plus direct contributions to the NGOs totalling over Rs 15 lakh. Beneficiary NGOs for this event will include MARAG (Maldhari Rural Action Group -www.marag.org), Mukul Trust (www.mukultrust.org), Sanchetana Community Health & Research Centre (www.sanchetana.org), Vedchhi Pradesh Seva Samiti (www.vpssvalod.org).

Organised by: TTEC Holdings

Registration Details: Minimum registration fee of Rs 300, can book here: https://in.bookmyshow.com/sports/the-20th-annual-motif-ttec-charity-walk-2022/ET00321070

Time and Date: February 20, 7-9 am