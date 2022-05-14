Gujarat week ahead: 9th edition of Lit Fest, bird walk in Vadodara

May 14, 2022 3:46:59 pm
Event: Bird walk followed by talk on light pollution
About: On the occasion of the World Migratory Bird Day on May 14, a bird walk to survey birds around Nature Education Park, Sindhrot followed by a talk on light pollution and how it affects humans and birds.
Venue: Nature Education Park at Sindhrot, Vadodara
Organiser: Birds of Gujarat.net in association with Gujarat Nature Conservation society Vadodara, The Amateur Astronomers Association of Vadodara, Birds Life International and UN AWSE
How to attend: Interested participants can contact Bhargav Joshi on 92271 23871 on or before May 14
Date and time: May 15, 6 am to 9 am
Event: 9th edition of Gujarat Literature Festival
About: After a two-year hiatus owing to the pandemic, the ninth edition of the Gujarat Literature Festival will see Gujarati litterateurs, theatre artists as well as screenwriters and musicians from Bollywood in attendance. For details, click here
Venue: Ahmedabad Management Association, Ahmedabad
Organiser: GLF sponsored by UN Mehta Foundation and Karma Foundation
How to attend: Register here
Date and time: May 13-15, 12 noon to 10 pm
Event: Contemporary Currency
About: An exhibition of artworks showcasing 14 established artists from across India such as Ashish Kushwah, Sanjeev Sonpimpare, Narayana Kanodia, Mrinal Dey and Madhuri Bhaduri, among others.
Venue: Hutheesing Centre, Kasturbhai Lalbhai Campus CEPT, Ahmedabad
How to attend: Walk-in, for inquiries 98259 08188, 95585 94741
Date and time: Open from May 14 till May 30, 4 pm to 8 pm daily
Event: Webinar on Leadership Lessons from Nehru: A Colossus With Feet of Clay?
About: Author of ‘Nehru: The Debates that Defined India’ and historian of modern South Asia with an interest in the Nehruvian era of the mid-20th century, Dr Tripurdaman Singh will discuss Nehru as a case study to elucidate the various facets of political leadership, and whether the ultimate proof of great leadership lies in character, vision or action.
Organiser: Ahmedabad University
How to attend: Register here
Date and time: May 14, 4 pm to 5:30 pm
