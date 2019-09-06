Gujarat: Week after appointment, Vadodara Municipal chief replaced

Just a week after the Gujarat government appointed former Surat Collector MS Patel as the Municipal Commissioner of Vadodara — a month after Ajay Bhadoo’s transfer to Rashtrapati Bhavan on deputation — a circular on Thursday cancelled the appointment “ab initio”, announcing the appointment of NB Upadhyay as Commissioner.

The order thus relieves Vadodara District Collector Shalini Agarwal of the additional charge as the civic body Chief.

According to officials of the VMC, Upadhyay’s appointment comes as Patel was not keen to take up the post. Both Patel and Upadhyay are Gujarat Administrative Service officers who have been promoted to IAS posts. Upadhyay has been serving as the Commissioner of Land Reforms and the ex-officio secretary of the revenue department in Gandhinagar.

The circular also notified the transfer of VC Som, Principal Secretary of the General Administration Department (GAD), to the Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities department of the government to replace RC Meena, who in turn has replaced Som as Secretary in the GAD. Yogesh Nirgude, Commissioner of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises has been transferred to the Urban Development Department.

Rakesh Shankar, Deputy Commissioner of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has been appointed Secretary of the General Administration Department as well.