Gujarat: Water level in Ukai dam rises by one foot after rain

Water level in Ukai dam has increased by one foot after heavy rain in the upper catchment areas of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra in the past 24 hours.

The main water source for the people of Surat, Navsari and Valsad, Ukai dam receives water from 20 receiving stations in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. The water level in the dam was 276.32 feet before heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas. It received 22,000 cusecs inflow on Wednesday, taking the level to 277.55 feet on Thursday.

However, the level is much below the danger level of 345 feet. Sources dam said the rainfall reduced on Thursday and the inflow has reduced to 4,200 cusecs.

The water level in Hathnoor dam also increased to 209.04 feet in the past 24 hours.

Ukai dam caters to the water needs of Surat, including the multinational industries established in Hazira area, and irrigation purpose in Surat, Navsari and Valsad.

Navsari and Valsad districts got moderate rainfall, while Surat, Dangs and Tapi districts remained dry for the past 24 hours.