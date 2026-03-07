Gujarat warehousing leasing up by 10% in 2025, Ahmedabad leads demand: Report

Ahmedabad ranked sixth among 21 major warehousing markets in India in terms of annual transactions. (Express Photo)

Gujarat recorded a 10 per cent increase in warehousing leasing volumes in 2025 compared to 2024, according to a report by property consultancy Knight Frank India released on Friday.

Ahmedabad remained the largest warehousing market in the state, with leasing activity reaching 6.4 million sq ft. This marked an 11 per cent year-on-year increase. The city ranked sixth among 21 major warehousing markets in India in terms of annual transactions.

Ahmedabad, Surat, Vapi, and Vadodara together recorded 9.14 million square feet (sq ft) of leasing in 2025, up from 8.28 million sq ft in 2024.

According to the report, the manufacturing sector accounted for 46 per cent of demand in Ahmedabad, followed by third-party logistics (3PL), e-commerce, and retail.