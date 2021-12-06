Gujarat: Waqf committee honours 48 ‘covid warriors’

scorecardresearch
By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
December 6, 2021 1:47:23 am
The Ahmedabad Sunni Muslim Waqf Committee (ASMWC) honoured 48 “corona warriors” for their contributions during the pandemic and released a ‘Waqf Guide’ book at an event in Ahmedabad Sunday.

Forty-eight ‘corona warriors’ from the police force, doctors, social workers and journalists were felicitated for their role during the Covid-19 pandemic with certificates. The 204-page Waqf Guide book in Gujarati and English languages is jointly written by former ASMWC secretary Altaf Husain Saiyed and Advocate Mohammed Iqbal Kagdi.

“We are also planning an exhaustive second edition of the book that will bring awareness among people in general and the Muslim community, in particular,” Saiyed said.

