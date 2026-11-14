Low grades? South Gujarat University students get a ‘second chance’, better score will be final

In a major decision, the Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU) has offered a second chance to its students to better their grades by surrendering their old marksheets and taking exams afresh in the subjects they felt they did not do well, and the university would uphold the better of the two marksheets.

The scheme which was introduced in 2013-14, earlier applied only to the final year where the new result would be upheld. The university has now expanded to all semesters and will recognise the better of the two results.

It will apply to students in the 283 affiliated colleges of VNSGU headquartered in Surat.

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The Board of Management of the university passed an ordinance on November 6, announcing the scheme allowing those students who passed their exams but wanted to better their marks in any particular subject, by surrendering the marksheet for improving the results. The student can avail the scheme up to the final semester and will be effective from the current academic year.

The scheme will apply to undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, postgraduate diploma, and certificate course exams.

“We have given one beautiful option for the students who want to get good grades in their final marksheet. We have also made the scheme flexible, and if the marks in the old marksheets are higher than the new ones, then the marks in the old marksheets will be treated as final,” VNSGU V-C Dr K N Chavda told The Indian Express.

Students have also found the second expanded scheme more favourable. Sunil Patel, a second year MA student specializing in Gujarati, says, “I did well in the first two semesters with first class, but my marks went down in the third semester. This was because I had health and family problems, so I could not concentrate on my studies.

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Now with this scheme I hope to recover my first class standing by reappearing in the exams. I am sure that this will help my future academic and professional career. This is likely to help thousands of students like me,” he says.

Conditions apply

Only those students who pass the semester exam will be eligible to take the scheme by paying Rs 300, unlike the Allowed to Keep Term (ATKT) where students who fail a semester are allowed to carry forward and clear the backlog before they take the last semester exam.

The offer is only open to university programmes and not those governed by statutory apex bodies like the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) where “the regulations regarding improving results prescribed by the respective Apex Body shall prevail”, says the ordinance.

The students surrendering their marksheet will take the external examination for the end-semester evaluation. This chance will not be available for the internal exams which are counted in the continuous and comprehensive evaluation process.

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“Out of the results of the two examinations in that course/subject of semester, the higher (of the two) marks shall be considered and the marksheet shall be issued accordingly,” the ordinance said.

The student opting for this one-time scheme will have to file the application with an affidavit on a Rs 300 stamp paper, stating they were surrendering the old marksheet and taking the exam in the immediate next semester or academic term.

According to the ordinance, if a student wishes to improve marks in a subject taken in the final semester, he/she would have to do it within 30 days of the declaration of results and apply for reappearing for the exam before the deadline for filling the form for the next academic term or semester.

No medals, awards for ‘second chance’ students

The scheme won’t be open to those who had submitted their marksheets for admission to another institution or a job.

For example, if a student passes his/her second year Bachelor of Commerce semester – 4 examination in March 2026, he/she can surrender his/her marksheet to improve the result before the last date for submitting examination forms for the next exam, i.e., before submitting the examination forms for the October 2026 exam.

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However, sources said, if a student topped a semester or university by taking the help of this scheme, he/she won’t be entitled to a gold medal or a prize on the basis of the new marksheet.

The new ordinance supersedes all other rules and circulars, which will be repealed once this comes into effect, the university said.