Gujarat: VMC pushes for rainwater recharge wells

VMC, had made it mandatory for developing colonies to make arrangements for rainwater harvesting in the year 2009 (Representational image)

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) has decided to implement a project to encourage residential colonies to have deep rainwater recharge well in order to conserve rainwater. The VMC, on Tuesday, inaugurated a pilot project in a residential colony in the city and announced that the civic body will aid residential societies to opt for recharge wells on an 80-20 sharing basis.

VMC, which had made it mandatory for developing colonies to make arrangements for rainwater harvesting in the year 2009, has not yet enforced the system.

Mayor Keyur Rokadia and other elected representatives of the VMC attended the inauguration of the deep rainwater recharge well in the residential colony on Tuesday, where Rokadia announced that the VMC will soon devise a policy to implement the construction of the rainwater recharge wells for residential colonies on a cost-sharing basis with the civic body.