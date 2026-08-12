Gujarat sanctions Rs 50 lakh for family of forest officer killed in accident while chasing ‘wood smugglers’

State Level Committee made a recommendation to provide financial assistance to the officer’s family from Benevolent Fund.

Written by: Parimal A Dabhi
2 min readAhmedabadAug 12, 2026 07:41 PM IST
Vikas Desai forest officer, gujarat, tapi district,Vikas Desai, 32, was posted as RFO in Tapi Range of the district. (Express photo)
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The Gujarat government has sanctioned Rs 50 lakh for the family of Vikas Desai, the Range Forest Officer (RFO) who was killed in an accident in Tapi district while chasing a truck suspected to be smuggling khair wood (catechu).

A decision was taken by the government after a recommendation made by a State Level Committee to provide financial assistance to the family of the deceased officer from the Benevolent Fund for the forest officials.

A senior officer from the Forest & Environment Department said,“The State Level Committee is headed by the Principal Secretary (Forest & Environment) and following its recommendation, a decision was taken at the (Forest & Environment) minister level on August 9.”

Desai, 32, was posted as RFO in Tapi Range of the district. On July 20, acting on a tip-off, Desai was chasing a truck suspected to be transporting khair wood. His car crashed into the truck from behind during the chase and he died on the spot. One of the two persons in the truck carrying the prohibited wood was also killed in the accident.

The catechu was allegedly being smuggled from a forest in Tapi to Navapur in Maharashtra. Khair wood is used for making catechu (kattha) and used in traditional medicine, and in high demand.

Desai, originally from Bhatsar village of Chanasma taluka in Patan district, was cremated in Ahmedabad where his family comprising his wife, five-year-old son and parents live.

Desai earlier worked as a Deputy Section Officer in the State Secretariat, Gandhinagar, and joined the Forest Department three years back.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Parimal A Dabhi
Parimal A Dabhi

Parimal A Dabhi works with The Indian Express as Chief of Bureau, focusing on the state of Gujarat. Leveraging his seniority and access, Dabhi is recognized for his reporting on the complex interplay of law, politics, social justice, and governance within the region. Expertise & Authority Core Authority (Social Justice and Law): Dabhi is a key source for in-depth coverage of caste-based violence, discrimination, and the state's response to social movements, particularly those involving Patidar, Dalit and OBC communities. His reporting focuses on the societal and legal fallout of these issues: Caste and Discrimination: He has reported extensively on social boycotts and instances of violence against Dalits (such as the attack on a Dalit wedding party in Patan), the community's demands (like refusing to pick carcasses), and the political responses from leaders like Jignesh Mevani. Judicial and Legal Affairs: He tracks significant, high-stakes legal cases and judgments that set precedents in Gujarat, including the convictions under the stringent Gujarat Animal Preservation Act (cow slaughter), 2002 Gujarat riots and developments in cases involving former police officers facing charges of wrongful confinement and fake encounters. Political and Administrative Oversight: Dabhi provides essential coverage of the inner workings of the state government and the opposition, ensuring a high degree of Trustworthiness in political analysis: State Assembly Proceedings: He frequently reports directly from the Gujarat Assembly, covering Question Hour, discussion on various Bills, debates on budgetary demands for departments like Social Justice, and ministerial statements on issues like illegal mining, job quotas for locals, and satellite-based farm loss surveys. Electoral Politics: His work details key political developments, including election analysis (voter turnout records), party organizational changes (like the end of C R Patil’s tenure as BJP chief), and campaign dynamics. ... Read More

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