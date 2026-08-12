Gujarat sanctions Rs 50 lakh for family of forest officer killed in accident while chasing ‘wood smugglers’

Vikas Desai, 32, was posted as RFO in Tapi Range of the district. (Express photo)

The Gujarat government has sanctioned Rs 50 lakh for the family of Vikas Desai, the Range Forest Officer (RFO) who was killed in an accident in Tapi district while chasing a truck suspected to be smuggling khair wood (catechu).

A decision was taken by the government after a recommendation made by a State Level Committee to provide financial assistance to the family of the deceased officer from the Benevolent Fund for the forest officials.

A senior officer from the Forest & Environment Department said,“The State Level Committee is headed by the Principal Secretary (Forest & Environment) and following its recommendation, a decision was taken at the (Forest & Environment) minister level on August 9.”