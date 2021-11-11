Gujarat confidential: ‘Dream’ Visit

Former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Tuesday attended the foundation stone laying ceremony of a Swaminarayan Temple in Abu Dhabi and tweeted pictures of the same. He expressed pride to have attended the function for a Hindu temple on foreign land, which was the dream of the late Pramukh Swami Maharaj of Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) spreading “Hindu Sanskar and Sanskruti”. A close associate of Rupani said the former CM was in Abu Dhabi for a day to attend the function and was back in Gujarat.

No ‘Sick Notes’

Chief Justice Aravind Kumar is in no mood to encourage advocates seeking time or adjournment citing “personal reasons” or unjustified sick notes. Last month, in a plea on compensation to slum dwellers evicted for the bullet train project, Justice Kumar refused to list the matter on an extended date on a request by the petitioner’s advocate who cited “personal difficulty”. Reminding the advocate that “court work was the most important”, he said, “Until and unless you say you’re getting married tomorrow (then) we will permit (the extension).” In another matter, Justice Kumar said that “sick leave notes” or “leave notes” were not acceptable and only “notes” were.

No Talking Time

During his visit to Bhavnagar last month, President Ram nath Kovind visited Chitrakutdham, the ashram of spiritual leader Moraridas Hariyani alias Morari Bapu in Talgajarda village. He also inaugurated 1,088 affordable houses constructed by the Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation. At a public ceremony, the President handed over the keys of the new houses to some of the beneficiaries. However, the President did not speak at the events. At the inauguration event, an officer remarked, “This is the first visit in 75 years. Par bolna mana hain! (Speaking is prohibited!).”

Conspicuous Absence

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Wednesday hosted a lunch for journalists on the occasion of Gujarat’s new year at the Ministerial Enclave in Gandhinagar. Senior BJP party officials were present but party president CR Paatil was conspicuous by his absence. A party source said it was not necessary that the he attend the function. Sources said those invited include Paatil, general secretary (organisation) Ratnakar, four general secretaries – Vinod Chavda, Bhargav Bhatt, Pradipsinh Vaghela and Rajni Patel, spokesperson Yamal Vyas, deputy spokespersons Kishor Makwana and Bharat Dangar and media convenor Yagnesh Vyas. Of them Paatil, Ratnakar and Chavda were absent.