Gujarat: Vijay Rupani, Nitin Patel review work of Statue of Unity

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his Deputy Nitin Patel on Saturday reviewed the progress of work of Statue of Unity (SoU) here on Sadhu Bet as the state government is planning to complete it by October 31 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate the same on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The two leaders were also joined by top state government officers like Chief Secretary J N Singh, Chief Principal Secretary to the CM K Kailashnathan and Chairman & Managing Director of Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL) S S Rathore.

SoU is a project conceptualised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run-up to the 2014 general elections. The project is about erecting a 182-metre tall statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as a tribute to the man who played a pivotal role in getting India united by merging a number of princely states into the county.

Engineering giant Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) has got the tender of design, engineering, construction, operation and maintenance of the statue at a cost of around Rs 2,980 crore.

During his visit to the under-construction site, Rupani interacted not only with the officers of SSNNL, but also with the labourers. He also gave suggestions to the SSNNL officers.

Later, the chief minister held a meeting with the top officers at Circuit House.

“In the meeting, it was informed that the steel structure of the statue will be completed by September 20 and the bronze work of it will be completed by October 10,” said an official release.

Rupani was quoted as saying by the release that the facilities at SoU like food court, cafeteria will be world-class in terms of safety and cleanliness. A Bharat Bhavan with capacity of 52 rooms will also be built near the statue. He also added that a total 1.40 lakh metric tonne concrete, 18,500 metric tonne steel, 70,000 metric tonne cement and 2,000 metric tonne bronze will be used in the construction of the statue having a surface area of 2,000 square metre. Three thousand labourers and 300 engineers are currently working on the project.

The statue is a mixture of concrete and steel framework for the core that will then be covered by the exterior cladding of bronze. The TQ Art Foundry has designed about 5,000 bronze panels under the supervision of artist Ram Sutar that have been assembled at a workshop on the site before being clad to complete the facade in stages. The contract for the steel framework has been handed over to Malaysia-based Eversendai, which has constructed Burj Al Arab and Burj Khalifa – Dubai’s famous highrises.

L&T has sub-leased the “bronze cladding” of the statue to TQ Art Foundry and its workers are at present working at the site.

Rupani said that the project will not only bring out the massive personality of Sardar Patel to the world, but will also make the region a centre of tourism.

A separate society named as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Rashtriya Ekta Trust has been formed by the state government for the implementation of the project. The Union government has granted the status of National Project to the SoU.

Government working for harmony: Nitin Patel

Interacting with media persons, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said, “Those who are trying to damage the state are unable to see that when there was no agitation or any demand in the state, the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi had taken the biggest decision of making the tallest statue of Sardar Patel… When we are bringing this biggest memory of Sardar Patel to the world, some people are raising small issues and creating rifts among communities. The government has done everything that could have been done…We are working for the social harmony, safety and peace in the state.”

