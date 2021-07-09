Monthly compensation to kids who lost patents to Covid till age of 21: Vijay Rupani

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday announced that the monthly compensation of Rs 4,000 to the children who lost their parents due to Covid-19 under the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana (MBSY) will be available up to the age of 21. Earlier, the monthly compensation under the scheme was made available up to the age of 18.

Rupani made the announcement while holding dialogue with such children and their guardians at his official residence here under the Mukyamantri Sathe, Mokla Mane (With Chief Minsiter, with open mind) initiative. Under the initiative, the CM hosts various groups of the society at his residence while having candid discussion with them.

During the interaction of about 45 minutes, the CM had discussion with various families from different parts of the state. Speaking with the CM and narrating the loss of near ones to the infection, some guardians broke down during the interaction.

Most of the guardians expressed happiness and satisfaction about the scheme.

Apart from monthly compensation of Rs 4000, a host of benefits under various other welfare schemes of the state government are made available to the orphans and their guardians. They get the monthly compensation of Rs 4000 in their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer. If the child continues his/her higher study after the age of 21, the scheme provides him/her Rs 6,000 per month till he/she completes the study or till the age of 24.