Gujarat: CM approves Rs 50-crore fund for Science & Tech innovation

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Tuesday approved a Rs 50-crore Science & Technology Innovation (STI) Fund to provide assistance up to Rs 50 lakh to central and state universities and colleges, recognised by UGC and AICTE, for a period of maximum three years, to develop latent talents and encourage research and development in strategic fields.

The Science & Technology Department of the state has identified Gujarat Council of Science & Technology (GUJCOST) to implement the scheme in fields which will be decided by the government for solving major problems faced by the state.

“It fructified as a result of Mr Rupani’s visit to Israel,” stated a release from the state government.

“Gujarat thus becomes the first state to create such a fund for high-end technology and innovation, artificial intelligence, robotics, biotechnology, polymers and special materials, among others,” the release stated.