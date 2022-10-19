Gujarat Vidyapith awards 928 degrees at 68th convocation

At its 68th convocation on Tuesday, the Gujarat Vidyapith awarded degrees to 928 students, in the absence of the outgoing Chancellor Elaben Bhatt along with nine trustees who resigned Monday, citing “unethical use of power” for Chancellor’s appointment along with taking away the independence of the institute by the government.

On when new Chancellor Governor Acharya Devvrat would take over, Vice-Chancellor Rajendra Khimani expressed ignorance. “That will be declared once it is confirmed,” Khimani told this paper.

Citing ill-health as the reason for the absence of Elaben Bhatt from her last convocation as Chancellor, Khimani said the issue of resignation of trustees would be resolved through dialogues.

“They have guided us over the years… Through dialogues, we will continue to strive to seek guidance of our well-wishers,” Khimani said in his address at the convocation.

Interacting with the media after the event, Khimani said, “We have shared the trustee mandal’s decision (to not accept eight resignations) through an official statement yesterday (Monday). The issue can be resolved with the help of dialogues… We hope for the best… We are clear that through talks we can resolve this issue as we all work together and for the society.”

Khimani added that he would not like to comment on the resignations further. When asked about the irregularities and existing enquiries on various appointments, Khimani said that he would talk only about the convocation.

On questions over Governor Devvrat’s selection as Chancellor, novelist and poet professor Ragh-uveer Chaudhari, who presided over the convocation, said, “We cannot say anything at the moment. We do not know him, do not know about his gurukul, he is into natural farming. So I cannot give my opinion on him.”

On Monday, nine out of 24 trustees of the Vidyapith resigned stating the apppointment of Governor as Chancellor “was neither spontaneous nor the unanimous decision of the Board of Trustees but under crass political pressure”. However, an official statement released by the Vidyapith stated that the resignation of “eight” trustees was not accepted.

Among 928 students who received degrees, 503 were women. It also included 32 PhD degrees, 15 M Phil, 415 MA, 410 BA and 56 PG diplomas.