Gujarat Vidyapith accepts Chancellor Elaben’s resignation, to invite Governor

The Governing Council of Gujarat Vidyapith in Ahmedabad Tuesday accepted the resignation of veteran Gandhian Elaben Bhatt as the university’s Chancellor.

The council also passed a resolution to invite Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat as the 12th Chancellor of the 102-year-old university.

Following a marathon meeting of the council Tuesday evening that was conducted in a dual mode, “honouring the feelings” of Elaben, the the council unanimously accepted Elaben’s resignation.

In an official statement issued by Gujarat Vidyapith, it announced the decisions stating, “Gujarat Vidyapith Mandal met on September 28,2022 and October 4, 2022. In these meetings after detailed discussions, it was decided to honour feelings of respected Chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapith Elaben Bhatt, her resignation from the Chancellor post is accepted unanimously.”

Earlier too, citing health, Elaben had resigned from the post of Chancellor that she has been holding since 2015.

Further, on the name for new Chancellor, the statement read, “As 12th Chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapith, it was resolved with majority to invite respected Acharya Devvrat. A representation of Gujarat Vidyapith will go to give him the invite.”

While the Governor is Chancellor of state universities, Gujarat Vidyapith is a deemed university under UGC Act 1956.

The University set up by Mahatma Gandhi has already been into several controversies, the recent and major one being the appointment of Dr Rajendra Khimani as the Vice-Chancellor.

Last month, disposing of a petition by Khimani, the Gujarat High Court directed the GV to “pass appropriate orders” within eight weeks based on the report by University Grants Commission that had sought his dismissal of owing to observation of procedural lapses in his appointment and lapses by Khimani on the “administrative and financial functioning” of GV during his time as registrar.