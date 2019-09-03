Gujarat: VHP raises protest against ‘love jihad’ in Vadnagar town, police deny it

A group of activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) held a symbolic ‘bandh” in Vadnagar town on Monday demanding the arrest of a 21-year-old man accused of allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl, calling the case an instance of “love jihad”.

However, the crowd dispersed after police informed them that the accused, Mansuri Shahid Munir (21), has been placed in custody.

Vadnagar of Mehsana district is the hometown of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a police officer from Vadnagar Police station denied any instance of “love jihad”.

“The accused who is also a student (of a coaching centre where the girl was studying) has been arrested today morning from his residence in Vadnagar,” ,” the police officer said. “In the investigation, we have not found any instance of ‘love jihad’,” he added. ENS