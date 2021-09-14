Gujarat: Very heavy rainfall in state till Sept 18, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread very heavy rainfall in Gujarat till September 18.

The extremely heavy rainfall activity reported in the Saurashtra and South Gujarat region Monday is expected to subside to heavy rainfall, the weather department said, adding that it may again intensify into extreme rainfall Wednesday.

As the monsoon was vigorous over the state Monday in the Saurashtra and South Gujarat regions, very heavy rainfall was recorded in Valsad, Navsari along with districts of Saurashtra namely Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagadh, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Porbandar.

The weather department has issued a warning of very heavy rain in the Saurashtra and South Gujarat districts of Rajkot, Jamnagar and Junagadh, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Morbi, Valsad, Surat, Dang, Navsari, Tapi Daman, Dadara Nagar Haveli and also in the districts of Ahmedabad, Anand on Tuesday.

“Heavy rain very likely at isolated places in the districts of Banaskantha, Patan, Sabarkantha, Kheda, Panchmahal, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Narmada and Bharuch; in the districts of Saurashtra namely Surendranagar, Porbandar, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath, Botad and Kutch,” the weather bulletin for Tuesday stated.

This is to continue till September 18 though on the fifth day heavy rain is very likely to be expected in the Kutch district.